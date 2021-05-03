Ruler Protocol Price Tops $184.04 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $688,141.20 and approximately $510,512.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $184.04 or 0.00317029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00277836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.78 or 0.01172696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00729334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.87 or 0.99926209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

