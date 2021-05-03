Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 43,923 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.
Vital Farms stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $40,578,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
