Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 43,923 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.

Vital Farms stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $40,578,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.