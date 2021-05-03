Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,408 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

SABR stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

