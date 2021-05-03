Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Saipem presently has an average rating of Hold.

SAPMY opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

