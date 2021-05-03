Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 302,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SALM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573. 59.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

