Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.86. 27,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,298. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

