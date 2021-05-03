Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.76

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.76 and last traded at $169.76, with a volume of 2828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.53.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

