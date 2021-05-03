Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.33.

SSL stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 321,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,813. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 36.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

