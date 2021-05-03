Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.840-0.940 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

SANM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,952. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

