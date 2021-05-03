Santori & Peters Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Santori & Peters decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Santori & Peters’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $77.70.

