Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $25.33 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

