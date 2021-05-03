Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHNWF. Citigroup raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

SHNWF opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

