Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

SCHE opened at $32.23 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

