Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.