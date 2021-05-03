Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$685.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$662.50.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$561.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$552.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$475.76. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$580.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 49.0899976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.