Scotiabank Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.21.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$42.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$44.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

