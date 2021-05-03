Scotiabank Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $120.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of TFII opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. TFI International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

