Scotiabank Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CSFFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Capstone Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.