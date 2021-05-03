Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEB stock opened at $3,577.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.34. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $3,945.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,212.12.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

