SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SEAC stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

