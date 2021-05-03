Select Energy Services (WTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTTR opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $495.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

