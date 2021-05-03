Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Cap of $75.23 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $75.23 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00072094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.00880834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.28 or 0.09952470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

