Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,246. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

