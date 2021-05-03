Sessia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,944.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sessia has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $601,064.58 and $35,944.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

