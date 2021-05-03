Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $12.44 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Shadows has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.15 or 0.00900272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,624.12 or 0.09753019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00099432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047202 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

