Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

