Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.