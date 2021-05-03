Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $71.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 530,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,771,499 shares of company stock valued at $257,546,943. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

