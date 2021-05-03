Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG opened at $35.74 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.