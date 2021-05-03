Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

SHLS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,619. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

