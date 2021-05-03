Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Decreases By 21.9%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
About Aben Resources
