Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Drops By 31.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $648.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.85. ASML has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.