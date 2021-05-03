Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Increases By 57.1%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.09 on Monday. Athena Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Athena Gold
