Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Increases By 57.1%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.09 on Monday. Athena Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres.

