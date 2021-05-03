Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Declines By 29.6%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

BNMDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.