Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Declines By 29.6%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

BNMDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit