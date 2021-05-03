Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expands By 38.0%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BUR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 148,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,061. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,528,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 384,532 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 374.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,515 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,132,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

