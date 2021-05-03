Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Declines By 23.3%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

