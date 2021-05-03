Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Expands By 42.7%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
About Cogna Educação
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.