Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Expands By 42.7%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

