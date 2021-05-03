Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Decreases By 36.2%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 59,557 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWCO stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

