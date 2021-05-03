Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Increases By 44.9%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.