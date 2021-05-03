Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Declines By 29.4%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

WILYY stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

