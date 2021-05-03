Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rises By 45.6%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

