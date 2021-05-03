Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Drops By 29.3%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LPG traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,030. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPG. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at $969,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

