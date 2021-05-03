Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Increases By 53.1%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ESTA opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at $469,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit