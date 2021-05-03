Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Increases By 53.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ESTA opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at $469,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

