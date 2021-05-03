Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Declines By 24.6%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ FDNI traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $46.02. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

