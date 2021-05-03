Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Decreases By 29.6%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Kramer sold 79,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $253,783.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,611 shares of company stock worth $467,758. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Industries will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.