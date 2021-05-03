Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Rises By 50.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $25.60 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

