Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Expands By 32.5%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of MARUY stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $88.44.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. Equities analysts expect that Marubeni will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

