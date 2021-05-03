Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Drops By 33.3%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICR traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Micron Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Micron Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

