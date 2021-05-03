Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Declines By 18.7%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of MMSMY opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.