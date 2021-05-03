Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Decreases By 19.0%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTPI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

